Today in History for January 30th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Highlights of Today in History: Tet Offensive begins:Nazi leader Adolf Hitler becomes Germany's chancellor; Franklin D. Roosevelt is born;Hindu extremist assassinates Mahatma Gandhi;as "Bloody Sunday" begins;"The Lone Ranger" airs
 
News video: This Day in History: US Baseball Hall of Fame Elects First Members

This Day in History: US Baseball Hall of Fame Elects First Members 00:58

 This Day in History: US Baseball Hall of Fame Elects First Members January 29, 1936 Based in Cooperstown, NY, the Baseball Hall of Fame was established to jumpstart the area’s Depression-ravaged economy. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America chose the five greatest superstars of the game...

Black History Month: Shining The Spotlight On 'A Soldier's Play' [Video]Black History Month: Shining The Spotlight On 'A Soldier's Play'

February is Black History Month and each day, CBS2 is highlighting stories that celebrate black heritage and culture. Today, the spotlight is on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that was written and first..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:33Published

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published


Today in History for January 31st

Highlights of Today in History: US launches first satellite into orbit; Libyan intelligence officer convicted of Pan Am 103 bombing; US Soldier executed for...
USATODAY.com

Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Tsuro, Nobodies, more

Today’s best Android game and apps deals will have you cleaning up after a dangerous hitman, sharpening your math skills, learning world history, and paving...
9to5Google

