Today in History for January 30th

This Day in History: US Baseball Hall of Fame Elects First Members January 29, 1936 Based in Cooperstown, NY, the Baseball Hall of Fame was established to jumpstart the area’s Depression-ravaged economy. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America chose the five greatest superstars of the game...
February is Black History Month and each day, CBS2 is highlighting stories that celebrate black heritage and culture. Today, the spotlight is on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that was written and first..
Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..