Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos, has died, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday night. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt 01:49

 Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead; CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After He Was Found Unresponsive [Video]Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After He Was Found Unresponsive

Fotis Dulos has been declared dead, according to defense attorney Norm Pattis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Fotis Dulos Left Note Claiming His Innocence [Video]Fotis Dulos Left Note Claiming His Innocence

Fotis Dulos says he's innocent. Detectives found a note in Fotis Dulos' home a day after his attempt to take his own life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Estranged husband accused of killing Jennifer Dulos dies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his missing wife amid a contentious divorce case has died following an apparent suicide...
Seattle Times Also reported by •GothamistCBS NewsNYTimes.comNew Zealand Herald

Connecticut Man Accused of Murdering His Wife Dies 2 Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurieAnnBaker

Laurie Ann RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: A lawyer for Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with killing his estranged wife, say their client has… 19 seconds ago

ESQNyc

Rahul Manchanda, Esq RT @ABC: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing his wife and the mother of his five children, has died by suicide, lawy… 2 minutes ago

SnakeTyann

Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing wife, dies after suicide attempt #SmartNews Took the Easy way out… https://t.co/hdB9fFzwoV 4 minutes ago

rcrockett

Roy Crockett Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing wife, dies after suicide attempt #SmartNews https://t.co/jRQS6kMl3K 5 minutes ago

busboy75966

George Bailey 🇺🇲Trump 2020 💯 Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged (guilty) in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer sa… https://t.co/pPhA2hTqCr 8 minutes ago

GayJessegirl

[email protected] Fotis Dulos, charged with killing wife, has died: Lawyer https://t.co/MtSI161Sp7 9 minutes ago

Randi25222519

Randi Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says https://t.co/QTL0gdV5if 11 minutes ago

6abcJeannette

Jeannette Reyes RT @6abc: Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife, has been declared dead days after attempting suicide,… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.