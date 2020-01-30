Laurie Ann RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: A lawyer for Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with killing his estranged wife, say their client has… 19 seconds ago

Rahul Manchanda, Esq RT @ABC: JUST IN: Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing his wife and the mother of his five children, has died by suicide, lawy… 2 minutes ago

Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing wife, dies after suicide attempt #SmartNews Took the Easy way out… https://t.co/hdB9fFzwoV 4 minutes ago

Roy Crockett Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing wife, dies after suicide attempt #SmartNews https://t.co/jRQS6kMl3K 5 minutes ago

George Bailey 🇺🇲Trump 2020 💯 Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged (guilty) in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer sa… https://t.co/pPhA2hTqCr 8 minutes ago

[email protected] Fotis Dulos, charged with killing wife, has died: Lawyer https://t.co/MtSI161Sp7 9 minutes ago

Randi Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says https://t.co/QTL0gdV5if 11 minutes ago