Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump administration unveils a major shift in Medicaid

Trump administration unveils a major shift in Medicaid

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Thursday that it would allow states to cap Medicaid spending for many poor adults, a major shift long sought by conservatives that gives states the option of reducing health benefits for millions who gained coverage through the program under the Affordable Care Act. Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration [Video]US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration [Video]US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Administration Offers States A Way To Block-Grant Medicaid

States can now apply to set up their Medicaid program with capped funding from the federal government. With this move, the administration delivers on a long-held...
NPR

Thorny trade-offs in Trump administration’s Medicaid deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has a Medicaid deal for states: more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents if they agree...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

EsperanzaFCantu

Esperanza Cantú Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid https://t.co/NYXCC8VVb1 44 minutes ago

MichelleHillie7

factsVfake❄#VetsResistSupportSquadron RT @jackhutton: @PattyArquette Absolutely astounding: Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid States will be able to cap a p… 53 minutes ago

jackhutton

Jack Hutton @PattyArquette Absolutely astounding: Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid States will be able to… https://t.co/qLvFZs1sub 1 hour ago

marycthomas95

Mary Thomas Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid https://t.co/hiAUTvommL 2 hours ago

ThorsHammer1313

Thorshammer1313 RT @ecclesias: For people who supposedly care about the homeless in California Trump and his greedy pals sure are hell-bent on creating mor… 2 hours ago

DianaCialino

Diana Manister RT @enyherb: Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid https://t.co/5jLgGQV1Ke Trump swore to protect Medicare & Medicaid. His… 2 hours ago

Soulencounters

L Robinson RN RT @hazydav: Trump Administration Unveils a Major Shift in Medicaid https://t.co/lRwRAfvlur 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.