Murkowski says she’ll vote no on witnesses, likely dealing fatal blow.

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Her vote means that Republicans have the support they need to block witnesses and bring the trial to a swift conclusion.
Senators will get four hours of debate Friday before voting on whether to call witnesses and introduce documents — a vote expected to fail.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the..

