Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Senate hears closing arguments in impeachment trial

Senate hears closing arguments in impeachment trial

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Senate heard closing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. It comes ahead of an expected vote to acquit the president of all charges. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial 02:07

 Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Trump in Senate trial [Video]Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Trump in Senate trial

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial unleashed a blistering attack on him on Monday with a forceful appeal for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:03Published

Senate Impeachment Trial Winding Down [Video]Senate Impeachment Trial Winding Down

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill with the latest developments.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's defense team wraps up opening arguments in impeachment trial

President Trump's defense team wrapped up its opening arguments, but the Senate impeachment trial may be far from done. The battle looms over allowing...
CBS News

Trump team wrapping up trial defence amid Bolton bombshell

Trump team wrapping up trial defence amid Bolton bombshellPresident Donald Trump's legal team prepared to wrap up arguments in his impeachment trial Tuesday as Senate Republicans wrestled with whether to allow...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Senate hears closing arguments in impeachment trial - Feb 3 @ 9:55 PM ET https://t.co/nuRBaAljN3 4 hours ago

syracusedotcom

syracuse.com Trump impeachment trial: Senate hears closing arguments days ahead of expected acquittal https://t.co/pfmVCFCvMB 5 hours ago

Krickette01

Lorena Dorman RT @jilevin: Senate hears closing arguments in impeachment trial https://t.co/dD63ZKrrxy 5 hours ago

NotiGrupo1

NotiGrupo Nacional NOTIGRUPO'S NEWSCORNER WuhanVirus has now killed 426 people; #IowaCaucuses suggest 4-way race; #Senate hears closin… https://t.co/NeaIZsSX0c 5 hours ago

TheMominatrixx

😷#RemoveTrumpNOW!⚖️ RT @NJ_Politics: Trump impeachment trial: Senate hears closing arguments days ahead of expected acquittal https://t.co/zlvzZyAed0 https://t… 5 hours ago

NJ_Politics

NJ.com Politics Trump impeachment trial: Senate hears closing arguments days ahead of expected acquittal https://t.co/zlvzZyAed0 https://t.co/SAGAtonUNM 5 hours ago

LaducaCory

Cory LaDuca RT @lehighvalley: Trump impeachment trial: Senate hears closing arguments days ahead of expected acquittal https://t.co/Dli6y8ZP4G https://… 6 hours ago

lehighvalley

lehighvalleylive.com Trump impeachment trial: Senate hears closing arguments days ahead of expected acquittal https://t.co/Dli6y8ZP4G https://t.co/4dakyLikFb 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.