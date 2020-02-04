Global  

Delays Mar Iowa Caucuses as Democrats Start Nominating Process

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A “quality control” issue with a new system of reporting results led to confusion and few solid numbers as Iowans turned out to select the candidate they believed could defeat President Trump.
News video: Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected'

Biden: 'we cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected' 01:29

 Amid delays in reporting the vote tally in the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took to the stage to address his supporters.

Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRCBC.ca

