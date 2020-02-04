Global  

2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New Hampshire, where next week’s primary is set to further clarify where each Democratic contender stands with people around the country. Among Bernie Sanders’ first plans in the state is a response to President Trump’s State of the Union. Ed O’Keefe is in New Hampshire to break down what the other Democrats are doing to rally support before the vote.
 With about 62% of precincts reported in Iowa late on Tuesday showing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in the lead, the mayor took an early victory lap while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party's next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as..

In Campaign 2020, the Democratic presidential candidates are criss-crossing New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed to take her campaign to New Hampshire, regardless of the results of Monday's Iowa caucuses.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 3:40 p.m. Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by...
