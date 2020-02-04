2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New Hampshire, where next week’s primary is set to further clarify where each Democratic contender stands with people around the country. Among Bernie Sanders’ first plans in the state is a response to President Trump’s State of the Union. Ed O’Keefe is in New Hampshire to break down what the other Democrats are doing to rally support before the vote. 👓 View full article



