Katy Perry: I'll sing to Prince Charles' plants

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, the singer reveals the British royal made a request that she sing to his plants. (Feb. 5)
 
News video: Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception

Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception 02:59

 The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black-tie reception and dinner at Banqueting House in London. During her speech, Perry revealed the...

Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization [Video]Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization

While speaking at a reception in London, Prince Charles announced that singer-songwriter Katy Perry will be an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. She will promote one of the organization's key..

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust [Video]Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian..

Katy Perry says Prince Charles asked her to sing to his plants

Singer said the royal also talks to his flora and fauna
Independent

Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against...
Reuters

