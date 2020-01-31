Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > "What The Hell?": New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal

"What The Hell?": New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal

Gothamist Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
What The Hell?: New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal"The country is going towards a direction that's just very dangerous and I don't think people know that or realize that.” [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal

Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal 07:58

 Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday (February 5) in response to President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump acquitted of charges [Video]President Donald Trump acquitted of charges

President Trump's impeachment trial coming to an expected end with protests erupting on the streets of New York and Washington, D.C. after the President's acquittal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:16Published

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump trial, ensuring acquittal

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump trial, ensuring acquittalWASHINGTON — The Senate rejected the idea of summoning witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring his acquittal....
WorldNews

U.S. Senate votes against calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC "What The Hell?": New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal https://t.co/16qX2APxZn… https://t.co/zmaNveFd6H 7 minutes ago

MintamenaPie

Jessie/Minty still hasn’t seen Rise of Skywalker RT @Gothamist: "What The Hell?": New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal https://t.co/X3Ktp8jUwz https://t.co/Zn5IZ3kw0M 17 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist "What The Hell?": New Yorkers Protest Trump Impeachment Acquittal https://t.co/X3Ktp8jUwz https://t.co/Zn5IZ3kw0M 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.