Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

David Bird Hong Kong is to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all visitors from mainland China as it battles to prevent t… https://t.co/RlOSG7rMCB 58 minutes ago

Terrence Y RT @HongKongFP: [Recap] BREAKING: Coronavirus – Visitors from mainland China must enter two-week quarantine, Hong Kong gov’t announces htt… 1 hour ago

DearestChing RT @HongKongFP: Coronavirus: Health guidelines say most healthy people do not need to wear surgical masks, says #HongKong's Carrie Lam. htt… 1 hour ago

tbird 😷 RT @XinqiSu: #BREAKING #CarrieLam: All people - including Hong Kong residents and visitors - who enter Hong Kong from mainland China are re… 2 hours ago

Atobe Travel Services Hong Kong to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all visitors from mainland China as it battles to prevent the… https://t.co/UC8HmF7Fxt 2 hours ago

ZAQS Tech News Coronavirus: All arrivals from mainland China must enter two-week quarantine, Hong Kong gov't announces https://t.co/H2vNeNi1HY 5 hours ago