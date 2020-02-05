Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Hong Kong will impose a quarantine on all visitors from mainland China amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio joined CBSN AM from Hong Kong to talk about the latest.
Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.
After a second day of panic-buying in supermarkets throughout Hong Kong, video filmed on Thursday (February 6) at the Wellcome supermarket in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, shows all toilet rolls and tissues...