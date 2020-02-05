Global  

Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong will impose a quarantine on all visitors from mainland China amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio joined CBSN AM from Hong Kong to talk about the latest.
News video: Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles

Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles 01:42

 Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running. After a second day of panic-buying in supermarkets throughout Hong Kong, video filmed on Thursday (February 6) at the Wellcome supermarket in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, shows all toilet rolls and tissues...

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The..

Planes Full Of Americans Fleeing Coronavirus Outbreak Arriving In The U.S. [Video]Planes Full Of Americans Fleeing Coronavirus Outbreak Arriving In The U.S.

Planeloads of Americans trying to escape the coronavirus outbreak in China are arriving at U.S. military bases.

Hong Kong to quarantine people from mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's leader says all people entering from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine because of the...
CBC.ca

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China

All arrivals, including foreigners, face 14 days of quarantine in the bid to halt a viral outbreak.
BBC News

