Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Quibi Sets Demi Lovato Talk Show ‘Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato’

Quibi Sets Demi Lovato Talk Show ‘Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato’

The Wrap Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Quibi Sets Demi Lovato Talk Show ‘Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato’Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show on Quibi.

The “Sober” singer, who recently sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl and delivered a heartfelt performance of her new single “Anyone” the week before at the Grammys, is getting a 10-episode series called “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato.” She will have unfiltered conversations with both celebrity and expert guests on topics including activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

*Also Read:* John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi 'Die Hart' Action-Comedy Series

“Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato” is executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener. Goodstory Entertainment and Braun’s SB Projects will produce.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6. It’ll cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, and $7.99 for ad-free service. Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave the world its first look at Quibi last week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and shared it’ll have 175 new shows in its first year.

Lovato joins a laundry list of other celebrities set to star in Quibi shows that are in the works, including Bill Burr, Zac Efron, Keke Palmer, Andy Samberg, Joe Jonas, Cara Delevingne, and many more.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi 'Die Hart' Action-Comedy Series

'The Fugitive' Teaser: Kiefer Sutherland Declares Boyd Holbrook as 'Our One and Only Suspect' in Quibi Reboot (Video)

Adam Devine Is Ready to Explore 'Bad Ideas' on New Quibi Show
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show 00:39

 The singer and actress will be interviewing guests for Pillow Talk, a show that will be art of the new streaming service Quibi.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show [Video]Demi Lovato to host Quibi talk show

Demi Lovato is set to host a new talk show for Quibi, which will explore issues such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly [Video]Demi Lovato not romancing Machine Gun Kelly

Demi Lovato is not romancing Machine Gun Kelly, after rumours began swirling on Wednesday (05.02.20) night when they were spotted leaving a club together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show

Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host. Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series,...
E! Online

Demi Lovato is All Smiles After Wowing Fans with National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020!

Demi Lovato is celebrating her big night! The 27-year-old singer is all smiles as she heads out after the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday evening (February 2) at the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.