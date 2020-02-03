Quibi Sets Demi Lovato Talk Show ‘Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato’

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show on Quibi.



The “Sober” singer, who recently sang the



“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”



*Also Read:* John Travolta to Star Opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi 'Die Hart' Action-Comedy Series



“Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato” is executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener. Goodstory Entertainment and Braun’s SB Projects will produce.



Quibi is set to launch on April 6. It’ll cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, and $7.99 for ad-free service. Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave the world its first look at Quibi last week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and shared it’ll have 175 new shows in its first year.



Lovato joins a laundry list of other celebrities set to star in Quibi shows that are in the works, including Bill Burr, Zac Efron, Keke Palmer, Andy Samberg, Joe Jonas, Cara Delevingne, and many more.



