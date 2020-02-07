Democratic Presidential Candidates Criss-Cross New Hampshire Ahead Of Primary
In Campaign 2020, the Democratic presidential candidates are criss-crossing New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary.
Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in New Hampshire paid a visit to the home of someone you've probably never heard of: Carlos Cardona. Fred Katayama reports. Must-stop home in New Hampshire 01:35
