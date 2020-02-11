Global  

Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Former New York City Michael Bloomberg won three of the five votes in a tiny New Hampshire community that cast its ballots just after midnight. New Hampshire residents vote in the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday. (Feb. 11)
 
News video: Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary 01:43

 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

