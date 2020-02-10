Global  

U.S. says Michael Avenatti shook down Nike, defense disagrees as extortion trial nears end

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
U.S. says Michael Avenatti shook down Nike, defense disagrees as extortion trial nears endMichael Avenatti's extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday as a federal prosecutor said the celebrity lawyer had an "agenda" to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations, while the defense said Avenatti was simply representing his client aggressively.
