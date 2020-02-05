Global  

Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The 55-year-old Bennet ran as a common-sense, just-the-facts moderate but struggled to stand out in a crowded field. (Feb. 12)
 
