Sanders wins, Klobuchar surprises in New Hampshire primary

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary in 2016, just barely eked out a 2% margin of victory over Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday evening. The night’s surprise came from Amy Klobuchar, whose momentum over the last few days propelled her to third place, leaving Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden behind. Ed O’Keefe breaks down highlights from the first-in-the-nation primary.
 A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

