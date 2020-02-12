Sanders wins, Klobuchar surprises in New Hampshire primary

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary in 2016, just barely eked out a 2% margin of victory over Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday evening. The night's surprise came from Amy Klobuchar, whose momentum over the last few days propelled her to third place, leaving Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden behind. Ed O'Keefe breaks down highlights from the first-in-the-nation primary.


