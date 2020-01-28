Global  

What New Hampshire exit poll data says about the 2020 race

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
According to CBS News’ exit polls, New Hampshire primary voters that helped Bernie Sanders to victory were largely “very liberal,” young, and with incomes less than $50,000. Buttigieg by contrast won wealthier voters, as well as late deciders and those worried about “electability.” Anthony Salvanto joins “CBS This Morning” to break down the exit poll data.
