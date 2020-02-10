Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump defended the Justice Department's decision to overrule the prosecutors on the Roger Stone case and seek a lighter prison sentence for Trump's longtime confidant. He also refused to say whether he has plans to pardon Stone. (Feb. 12)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case

Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case 02:12

 Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. This report produced by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case [Video]Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case

President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal behavior is casting a chill in Washington. Attorney General William Barr emerged Tuesday as a key ally in the president’s quest for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published

Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape [Video]Despite Boost From DOJ, Roger Stone Not In Great Legal Shape

Roger Stone was refused his request for a new trial on Wednesday. Stone has received support from high places this week, including word that the Justice Department would seek a lighter sentence in his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump denies interfering in Roger Stone case, stays mum on possible pardon

President Trump on Wednesday denied interfering in Roger Stone’s case and declined to say whether he’d consider a pardon for the GOP political operative,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteCBS NewsWorldNewsReuters

Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SukiFrench

isthisthingon RT @mkraju: “Nobody even knows what he did,” Trump said of Roger Stone, who was convicted on seven counts, including lying to Congress, tam… 3 minutes ago

LynnetteLacy

Lynnette Lacy⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @STAND_For_FLAG_: Andrew McCarthy: Should Trump pardon Roger Stone? President should decide or keep quiet https://t.co/JZRqFiRhJD #FoxNe… 6 minutes ago

earhart1928

leon alfonso Trump: Don't want to say yet whether I'd pardon Roger Stone https://t.co/qe3qNT18Cg via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

dallie_payne

Dallie RT @gholland04: Trump: "I Don't Want To Say Yet" Whether I Would Pardon Roger Stone; You Have Murderers Who Don't Get Nine Years ... if O… 10 minutes ago

dwchandc

David Chan Trump: Don't want to say yet whether I'd pardon Roger Stone https://t.co/SNWnqJU5bD via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

Skunky66613

PeopleRuinEverything RT @HowieCarrShow: Trump: "I Dont Want To Say Yet" Whether I Would Pardon Roger Stone; You Have Murderers Who Dont Get Nine Years https://… 13 minutes ago

ShellyL59887468

Mercedes Shelby RT @raybae689: President Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone https://t.co/P6ZvSyU80d https://t.co/863oP9z8Eo 14 minutes ago

tabatt13

David A. Martinez Trump declines to rule out pardon for Roger Stone "I don't want to say yet," Trump said when asked by reporters whe… https://t.co/F9xny2BzBy 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.