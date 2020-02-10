Trump won't say whether he'll pardon Roger Stone

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () President Donald Trump defended the Justice Department's decision to overrule the prosecutors on the Roger Stone case and seek a lighter prison sentence for Trump's longtime confidant. He also refused to say whether he has plans to pardon Stone. (Feb. 12)
Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. This report produced by...
Roger Stone was refused his request for a new trial on Wednesday. Stone has received support from high places this week, including word that the Justice Department would seek a lighter sentence in his..
President Trump on Wednesday denied interfering in Roger Stone’s case and declined to say whether he’d consider a pardon for the GOP political operative,... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •CBS News •WorldNews •Reuters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison... Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews •CBC.ca
isthisthingon RT @mkraju: “Nobody even knows what he did,” Trump said of Roger Stone, who was convicted on seven counts, including lying to Congress, tam… 3 minutes ago