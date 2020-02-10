Today in History for February 13th

Ken Schaefer Today in Labor History February 13, 2020 - Voices of Labor https://t.co/GHfgdcyDde 1 day ago omepenny RT @Ocuglobal: Today 13th of February 2020 to tomorrow 14th and beyond will go down memory lane in the history of BIAFRA and her emanspatio… 2 days ago Alexis-Paul Pfeiffer RT @Q_11235813: Today in History February 13th ... lest we forget Supreme Court Justice Scalia dead at 79 #WWG1WGA https://t.co/Md67AFFQ… 2 days ago Darlington Libraries #HappyValentinesDay Did you give or receive any cards today? We bet it wasn't as cute as this one, found in our loc… https://t.co/bfFiiZwTCK 2 days ago Corner Brook RT @CBrookMuseum: Today in history: On February 13th, 1947, Western Memorial Hospital was incorporated. @CornerBrook @western_star @570VOCM… 2 days ago Jim Vigue RT @VoicesOfLabor: There's a new post (Today in Labor History February 13, 2020) has been published on Voices of Labor - https://t.co/Ileg… 2 days ago KING TALIB RT @DG_dagarou: Today in the History of Nigeria. On February 13th, 1976. The then Head of State,Brigadier General Ramat Murtala Muhammed wa… 2 days ago IndependentVoter RT @maildotcom: Today in history: Wanna know what happened on February 13 many years ago? Watch our short video on https://t.co/O2J3LxPry4… 2 days ago