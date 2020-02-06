Global  

Coronavirus cases spike significantly as Chinese officials adopt new counting standards; US cases now at 14

Delawareonline Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China rose sharply Wednesday amid new counting methods adopted by Chinese health officials.
 
News video: China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner [Video]Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan will allow elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark. The health minister made the announcement on Thursday as another 44 new cases were..

Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News [Video]Amit Shah admits BJP suffered losses in Delhi due to hate statements| OneIndia News

Amit Shah accepts hate statements during Delhi campaigning were wrong; Home Minister says his door is open for anyone who wants to discuss CAA; 2 new suspected cases of coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam..

How Many Coronavirus Cases in China? Officials Tweak the Answer

China’s health authorities have decided to no longer count as confirmed cases those patients who test positive but don’t show symptoms. Skepticism was...
NYTimes.com

Chinese doctor who warned of early coronavirus cases has died

A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about a new respiratory disease emerging in Wuhan, has died after falling...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleThe ArgusNewsyReutersReuters IndiaCBS News

