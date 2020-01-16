Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Astros’ Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme

Astros’ Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme

Denver Post Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve said Thursday the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing Scheme [Video]Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing Scheme

New White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:45Published

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astros stars Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scandal: 'Sorry about the choices made'

Owner Jim Crane and the Houston Astros addressed the 2017 sign stealing scandal on the first day of spring training.
USATODAY.com

Alex Bregman & Jose Altuve Finally Apologize For Astros' Cheating Scandal

Current Houston Astros players are FINALLY saying they're sorry for cheating in 2017 ... with Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve issuing apology statements Thursday....
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

frankbucknerLA

Frank Buckner RT @JimmyTraina: Astros PR person talking to Jim Crane, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman this morning. https://t.co/NzyL8wyMRo 4 seconds ago

KLTV7

KLTV 7 Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve say the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was inv… https://t.co/de8ZmgPpdc 14 seconds ago

KTREnews

KTRE News Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve say the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was inv… https://t.co/eDRnxMHnN1 36 seconds ago

branmuffin0119

Brandi Schaefer RT @adamclanton: Just get ready, @astros fans. Alex Bregman could literally sacrifice José Altuve’s life right there at the podium & it won… 48 seconds ago

SlimJimHaslam

cavs RT @BleacherReport: Astros players apologize for the cheating scandal: Alex Bregman: "I am really sorry about the choices that were made… 1 minute ago

ianmcpoyle

smokes RT @JakeM0NTGOMERY: I didn’t think it was possible but after that press conference, I actually hate Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houst… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.