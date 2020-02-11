Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the United States, and said the person under federal quarantine at an airbase in Texas was the latest confirmed case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.

CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S. 01:00

 The CDC has confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus in the United States.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient [Video]CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient

A 15th case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., and this time it's from a patient who is under quarantine in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:34Published

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus [Video]CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus. According to Reuters, the new diagnosis raises the tally of confirmed cases in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13

The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in an individual under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsReuters IndiaSFGateSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

14th US case of coronavirus reported with patient in San Diego

14th US case of coronavirus reported with patient in San DiegoA previous case of coronavirus was documented a few days earlier among the same group of evacuees, the CDC said. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSFGateReutersNewsmaxCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.