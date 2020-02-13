New Horizons images of Arrokoth show building blocks for planets

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft zoomed past a city-sized object just over a year ago. The most distant object ever explored, since named Arrokoth, was a “planetesimal” lurking quietly in the outer solar system a billion miles past Pluto. The spacecraft beamed back images of what looked like two lumpy, reddish snowballs, one larger than the […] 👓 View full article

