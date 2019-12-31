Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Instagram meme accounts paid to post for Bloomberg campaign

Instagram meme accounts paid to post for Bloomberg campaign

CBS News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
"My granddaughter showed me this account. Your memes are very humorous. Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate?" the Democratic candidate's Instagram wrote to a meme account.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked [Video]Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Over the weekend, Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked by the same group taking credit for hacking the NFL and ESPN's social media account. The group calls themselves OurMine, and they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Smriti shares hilarious meme on how her family responded to troubles in 2019 | OneIndia News [Video]Smriti shares hilarious meme on how her family responded to troubles in 2019 | OneIndia News

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is an avid social media user, summed up her entire year in a meme she shared on her popular Instagram account. Smriti has several followers on this photo sharing app..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg campaign pays social media accounts for memes

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign is paying popular Instagram meme accounts to post content about the billionaire as part of...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy in the running — and what better way to appeal to younger...
The Next Web Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cock_news

cock and ball news Bloomberg meme: Michael Cock And Balls's campaign just paid some of Instagram's biggest accounts to drop memes about him 38 seconds ago

karenhoosier

Karen Crowe RT @CBSNews: Michael Bloomberg's campaign just paid some of Instagram's biggest accounts to drop memes about him https://t.co/LzivmQPpMl ht… 51 minutes ago

DonaldRealNews

Donald Real News Michael Bloomberg's campaign just paid some of Instagram's biggest accounts to drop memes about him (CBS - Feb 13,… https://t.co/U33x71q34V 1 hour ago

elcoqui121

ElCoqui121 🌹 RT @LunaKnowsItAll: Mike Bloomberg Paid Instagram Meme Accounts FuckJerry, Tank Sinatra, KaleSalad For Sponcon https://t.co/KRll636U41 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.