Russian Comedians Pose As Greta Thunberg And Prank Bernie Sanders

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian pranksters claim they called U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pretending to be climate activist Greta Thunberg and...

Russian pranksters say they fooled Bernie Sanders by posing as Greta Thunberg A pair of Russian pranksters who've fooled many high-profile politicians claim they called Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pretending to be...

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago



