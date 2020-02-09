Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Sanders > Bernie Sanders campaigns in Charlotte

Bernie Sanders campaigns in Charlotte

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Coming off a victory in New Hampshire, Senator Bernie Sanders makes a campaign stop in Charlotte to speak in front of a packed crowd. (Feb. 14)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary 00:32

 Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described Sanders’ win over Buttigieg as solidifying Sanders’ front-runner status. In a surge of popularity, Sen....

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency [Video]New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. According to Reuters, De Blasio also ran for the 2020 presidency but dropped out in September. He..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January [Video]Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January

Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January The combined total of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign's funding is in excess of $200 million. In contrast, Democratic Senator..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden admits Buttigieg, Sanders were 'better organized' in Iowa, his campaign took 'gut punch'

Former Vice President Joe Biden admits the campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg were “better organized...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Sanders shifts attention to Nevada as Bloomberg campaigns in Super Tuesday states

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is campaigning in Super Tuesday states as Senator Bernie Sanders — fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.