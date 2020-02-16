Global  

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of ‘Queen of Katwe,’ Dies at 15

Monday, 17 February 2020
The Ugandan teenager, who debuted in the 2016 Disney film about a chess whiz, died of brain cancer, her school said.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15 00:39

 Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.

Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports

Star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.
FOXNews.com

Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa has sadly died. The young actress who starred in the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe passed away at the age of 15 after being diagnosed with...
Just Jared

