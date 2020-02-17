Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Happy Presidents’ Day

Happy Presidents’ Day

Daily Caller Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Presidents' Day with Michelle Malkin and Gregg Jarrett
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast [Video]New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your forecast heading into the Presidents Day holiday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

FORECAST: 70s back this Presidents' Day weekend [Video]FORECAST: 70s back this Presidents' Day weekend

Our stretch of beautiful weather continues through Presidents' Day and beyond!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maninthetower78

Vets Resist 🇺🇸 RT @Phillip2020Vote: @realDonaldTrump Happy Presidents Day to Barack Obama.🇺🇸 We Miss You. https://t.co/CaUEj7d1eK 21 seconds ago

mikhailtank

Mikhail Tank A pathetic, slanted, liberal view on the incredible #GeorgeWashington ... Happy #PresidentsDay and Thank You from t… https://t.co/9MkLapvS7H 43 seconds ago

amo_do4

DO4AMO @realDonaldTrump Happy Presidents Day Mr. President! 59 seconds ago

Alfonso05159261

A.E.T. RT @elenochle: Happy February 17th Presidents day @realDonaldTrump 1 minute ago

greeks_4Trump

Greeks 4 Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸❌❌ RT @DanScavino: Happy Presidents Day Weekend! ⚠️#TDSWarning🤯 https://t.co/jyR6k3jKeg 2 minutes ago

SHEtheAuthor

Sarahi Hannah Estephani RT @AWISHNSTAR2: HAPPY ~ PRESIDENTS DAY ~ !!! 2 THE BEST QF THE >BEST !! @realDonaldTrump @JohnFKennedy & QUR NEW >@VP @John_F_Kennnedy HA… 2 minutes ago

SamratS26273564

Samrat Sarkar RT @USAmbIndia: Today, the U.S. Mission in India celebrates the contributions and achievements of our nation’s Presidents and thanks them f… 3 minutes ago

brimase44

brianna mase RT @SproutChinn: Very rude of my ex to not wish me a happy Presidents’ Day considering that he called me Thomas Jefferson or Mr. President… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.