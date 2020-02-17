Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump attends top aide Stephen Miller's wedding

Trump attends top aide Stephen Miller's wedding

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The wedding took place at Trump International Hotel on Sunday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump attends wedding of white nationalist aide Stephen Miller at his own hotel

'His white supremacist, anti-immigrant ideology has no place in our country, let alone the White House', Kamala Harris says of Trump advisor
Independent

Trump attends wedding of immigration hardliner, adviser Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump attended the wedding on Sunday of one of his top aides, immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, to Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.