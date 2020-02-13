Global  

Faye Swetlik's cause of death was asphyxiation, neighbor abducted and killed her, investigators say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead last Thursday in Cayce, S.C., after disappearing from her front yard three days earlier, was killed by her neighbor who acted as the "sole perpetrator," investigators said Tuesday.
The massive search for Faye Swetlik ended where it began — steps from her home

Investigators found the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik Thursday morning after three days of searching. Here's how it happeened.
USATODAY.com

Faye Swetlik death: Body of missing six-year-old found

Six-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found dead, authorities in South Carolina have confirmed.
Independent

