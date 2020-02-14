Global  

Yankees’ Judge says Astros should be stripped of 2017 title

Denver Post Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge feels the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.
News video: Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal 02:36

 It was the first day of full-squad workouts for the Yankees in Tampa on Tuesday, and Aaron Judge was making headlines on and off the field; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.

Bellinger: Altuve stole MVP from Yankees’ Judge

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Bellinger thinks Houston’s José Altuve stole the 2017 AL MVP award from the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros swiped that...
Seattle Times

Cheated out of an MVP and a pennant, Aaron Judge sounds off on Astros: 'Sick to my stomach'

Aaron Judge finished runner up to Jose Altuve in 2017 AL MVP voting and the Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS that year.
USATODAY.com


