Firefighter killed in California library blaze

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said. (Feb. 19)
 
News video: 1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Missing In Blaze At Tulare County Library

1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Missing In Blaze At Tulare County Library 00:44

 A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a library in Porterville in Central California, officials said. (2-18-2020)

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 18, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 18, 2020

A deadly fire at a library in Porterville in Tulare County -- One firefighter killed during the battle to extinguish it, and another firefighter unaccounted for...

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 07:48Published


One firefighter dead, another missing in blaze at California library

One firefighter died in the blaze and another remains "unaccounted for," Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said
USATODAY.com

