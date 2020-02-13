Global  

Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine lifted

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
"A quarantine has ended onboard a cruise ship docked in Japan. Hundreds of passengers have been allowed to leave the ship, where more than 600 other people have gotten sick, and 79 people have confirmed coronavirus cases. "
News video: Boynton Beach couple back in U.S. after cruise ship quarantine in Japan for coronavirus

Boynton Beach couple back in U.S. after cruise ship quarantine in Japan for coronavirus 01:01

 A Boynton Beach couple, who was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan after an outbreak of the coronavirus, is now back in the U.S. at a military base in California.

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The..

Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends [Video]Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

About 500 people expected to leave cruise ship on Wednesday while over 2,000 passengers and crew remain.

Two Indian crew members onboard quarantined Japanese crew ship tested positive for coronavirus

The cruise ship has been kept in quarantine at anchor, off the coast of Yokohama, Japan till February 19
Australian medical expert arrives in Japan to help those on 'coronavirus cruise ship'

The Australian medical expert joins an international team tasked with gathering more information on the ship's passengers.
