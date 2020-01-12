Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay’s Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ for Netflix

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jennifer Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look up,” which Netflix finalized a deal for on Monday after it was shopped around, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.



McKay will write and direct the film that has a budget of $75 million. The story follows two scientists who discover that a meteor will strike our planet in six months, and they must warn a population that is unreceptive.



McKay will also produce via his label, Hyperobject, alongside partner Kevin Messick. He plans to begin principal photography in April, with hopes to release the film later this year.



“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said in a statement. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”



Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, added: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”



McKay’s most recent feature, “Vice,” earned eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, he won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Big Short.” He also wrote the screenplay for “Ant-Man” and “Get Hard,” and directed films like “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Other Guys.”



Lawrence most recently starred in “Red Sparrow” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” She will next star in the Untitled Lila Neugebauer Project. Her other credits include “Passengers,” “Joy,” “The Hunger Games” films and “American Hustle.”



McKay is represented by Paula Woods. Lawrence is represented by Narrative and LB Entertainment.



