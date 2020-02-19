Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Larry Tesler, Computer Scientist Who Created Copy and Paste Function, Dies at 74

Larry Tesler, Computer Scientist Who Created Copy and Paste Function, Dies at 74

The Wrap Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who created the cut/copy and paste function, died Monday, his former employer Xerox confirmed. He was 74.

Tesler graduated from Stanford University with a degree in mathematics in 1965.

A pioneer in the field with multiple patents to his name, Tesler coined the word “browser” with his SmallTalk Browser product in 1976, according to his website. But his most widely used contribution was the creation of and the cut/copy and paste function, which he developed while after joining the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) in 1973. (Per Gizmodo, PARC is responsible for developing the mouse-driven graphical user interface we use today).

Tesler joined Apple in 1980, where he worked on the development of many products, including the Newton MessagePad and Lisa, a precursor to the Macintosh and one of the first personal computers to utilize graphical user interface.

After leaving Apple in 1997, he worked in user experience at various high tech companies, including Amazon, Yahoo! and 23AndMe. He also worked as an independent consultant for the last decade.

Xerox paid tribute to the pioneer in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, writing “The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him.”



The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon

— Xerox (@Xerox) February 19, 2020



A cause of death was not reported.

*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Apple, Facebook Among Tech Giants Under Examination by FTC for Past Acquisitions

Why Apple's Streaming Strategy Is Such a Head-Scratcher

Apple TV+ MIA in Q1 Earnings Report, Tim Cook Mum on Subscriber Numbers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Larry Tesler, the UI pioneer responsible for cut, copy, and paste, dies at 74

Larry Tesler, the UI pioneer responsible for cut, copy, and paste, dies at 74Image: Wikipedia Larry Tesler, a computer scientist who is most well-known for creating the seminal computer concepts cut, copy, and paste, died on Monday at...
The Verge

Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74

Larry Tesler, the father of cut-copy-paste, has died at 74You might not know Larry Tesler’s name, but I can guarantee you used something he created. This former Apple computer scientist, the inventor of some of the...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lil_moby98_

R!cothefamousk!dz ひ⭐ RT @HotFreestyle: Computer scientist Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste feature, has passed away at 74 years old. RIP 🙏🏽 7 seconds ago

GCKeeler

Gregory C Keeler RT @Rainmaker1973: Larry Tesler, the pioneering computer scientist who worked at Apple from 1980 to 1997 and created computerized cut, copy… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.