Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bloomberg L.P. > Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, Aiming at Bloomberg

Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, Aiming at Bloomberg

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The sharp exchanges reflected the urgency of the moment as Michael Bloomberg, in his first presidential debate, was sharply criticized in personal terms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem. Candidates Don't Hold Back In Fiery Debate In Las Vegas [Video]Dem. Candidates Don't Hold Back In Fiery Debate In Las Vegas

Six Democrats took the stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and they didn't hold back against each other, and they went especially hard against first-time debater Michael Bloomberg. CBS News' Nadia..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published

Is Bloomberg Peaking? [Video]Is Bloomberg Peaking?

Michael Bloomberg is running for President. He's been polling well. However, he has things to worry about. Business Insider's latest poll found a spike in voter dissatisfaction with Bloomberg as a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After fiery debate attacks on Bloomberg, Democrats scatter on campaign trail

The Democratic presidential contenders begin a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg's rise

Democratic presidential candidates hoping to revive their flagging campaigns increasingly took aim at Mike Bloomberg, blasting their billionaire rival for trying...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

landry1ja

Alan Godich RT @Brian4CongrRep: Yee-owch! Watch the 3-minute highlight clip "Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks [On Each Other]" @landry1ja… 2 minutes ago

Brian4CongrRep

Brian Martin for Congress Yee-owch! Watch the 3-minute highlight clip "Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks [On Each Other]"… https://t.co/EGXjLwNtGV 1 hour ago

araron0000

0 Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/uCjhoZh1H8 1 hour ago

John_Matey

John Matey Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/WgqkFVwgwx 2 hours ago

RWwatchMA

Phony Constitutional Clauses; Emoluments 🆘😷🗽 Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks With Warren Out Front And Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/3H3vdupLDP 2 hours ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @charlierichmond: Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target - The New York Times https://t.co/8UU42VgPqj 2 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/3zgIyeuQHe 2 hours ago

WI_Newsmedia

stew Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target PLEASE LIKE,SHARE and RETWEET… https://t.co/INYv2WxDGS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.