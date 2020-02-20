Global  

Protesters Denounce Biden’s Immigration Record at Democratic Debate

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
“You deported three million people,” one of the protesters yelled as the former vice president began his closing remarks. The demonstrators were quickly escorted away.
News video: Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada 01:39

 Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage. The former NYC mayor was attacked on several fronts by the...

Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate [Video]Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

Joe Biden's closing debate remarks interrupted by immigrant-rights protesters

Protesters shouting “You deported three million people,” interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden’s closing remarks during the Democratic debate in Las...
