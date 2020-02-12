President Declares the Winner of the Democratic Debate: Donald Trump

Global  

NYTimes.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Exuberant over the candidates’ performances, he continued his tour through the West.
Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

 US President Donald Trump takes aim at his opponents during a rally in Arizona. He addressed supporters in Phoenix as six Democratic presidential contenders - including a new candidate, billionaire Mike Bloomberg- were debating in the neighbouring state of Nevada.

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is 'worried' that the party could end..

Watch Mike Bloomberg Tell Rally-Goers 'Real Winner' of the Democratic Debate Was Donald Trump

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg claimed the “real winner” of Wednesday’s night’s Democratic debate was President Donald Trump....
The man shaping the Democratic contest? It's Donald Trump | Jonathan Freedland

The man shaping the Democratic contest? It’s Donald Trump | Jonathan FreedlandThe president has his opponents second-guessing their own instincts, paralysed in fear of getting it wrong The biggest, most electrifying event in the closing...
