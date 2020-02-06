HBO Max Will Be Available Through YouTube TV as Part of New Distribution Agreement Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

YouTube TV will be one of the first distributors for HBO Max when it launches in the spring.



As part of a new distribution deal between YouTube and WarnerMedia, the Google-owned company will offer those who subscribe to YouTube TV, its streaming bundle of live TV channels, the ability to add HBO Max to their subscriptions. The new distribution deal also adds HBO and Cinemax to YouTube TV’s channel offerings, while keeping Turner’s stable of channels on the service.



While the HBO and Cinemax channels will be available though the YouTube TV platform, subscribers will still need to watch HBO Max on the HBO Max platform. This agreement allows consumers to use their YouTube TV credentials to log in, while still adding the extra money for HBO Max onto their existing YouTube bill.



*Also Read:* Why the Pay-TV Bundle Is Not Dead Yet in the Streaming Era



“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we’re pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax – and soon HBO Max – available to YouTube TV customers for the first time.”



The upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia will launch sometime in May and cost $14.99 a month, the same price as a subscription to HBO. The service is launching amid a second flurry of newcomers; both Peacock and the short-form Quibi will debut in April.



“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”



