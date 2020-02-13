The Time John Oliver Took On Bloomberg’s Stop-and-Frisk Policy on ‘The Daily Show’ (Video) Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Michael Bloomberg faced heavy criticism during Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate over the stop-and-frisk policy that defined policing during his three terms as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg has attempted to distance himself from the policy and downplay his support for it, but courtesy of “The Daily Show” comes an interesting time capsule showing just how he talked about it at the time.



Watch the clip above. (Via Travon Free.)



Defenders said the policy, in which officers temporarily detain, question, and “frisk” people suspected of engaging in criminal activity, contributed to a reduction in crime. However, the majority of detainees were innocent young black and Latinx men, and almost no crimes were ever discovered. Which is why stop-and-frisk has long been described as racist, and as contributing to a climate of fear and persecution among nonwhite New Yorkers.



*Also Read:* John Oliver Shoots His Shot on Medicare for All - at the Expense of Solange Knowles (Video)



During the Democratic debate, Bloomberg said that he considered the policy “embarrassing,” and claimed that once he realized “it got out of control” he reduced it by 95%. In fact, that drop only occurred after a judge ruled in 2013 that stop-and-frisk was deployed unconstitutionally and ordered the city to stop until it could articulate a clear, racially unbiased version of it. Bloomberg also angrily denounced the ruling at the time and consistently defended stop-and-frisk for years, until just before he announced his intention to enter the Democratic primary.



Which brings us to “The Daily Show, and an August, 2013 episode hosted by John Oliver. (Oliver filled in as host for two months while Jon Stewart directed a movie, AKA the reason Oliver now hosts his own HBO show). In a very funny segment called “Frisky Business,” Oliver broke down the debate over the policy, including the then-recent ruling against Bloomberg’s administration, and Bloomberg’s public statements at the time.



Joking “I don’t mean to suggest that it’s only used against the city’s minorities, but it is almost that,” Oliver noted how more than 80% of people stopped by police were Black or Hispanic, but less than 6% of all stops resulted in arrests.



*Also Read:* Candidates Armed With Bloomberg Oppo Research (and Plenty of Zings) at 9th Democratic Debate



“It’s basically like catch and release fishing, except you get to feel the fish up and shout at it a bit before throwing it back,” Oliver said. “Also, almost all the fish are brown.”



Oliver then got to the court ruling. The presiding judge, he noted, didn’t actually order the policy to stop outright, but said it can’t continue unless NYPD submitted to federal monitoring, body cameras, and other measures to allow courts to assess how it works.



Oliver also showed footage of one of Bloomberg’s angry responses to the ruling, a press conference in which he complained that the city didn’t get a fair trial.



“Hold on, let me get this straight,” Oliver joked. “You think this program is being unfairly stopped and scrutinized even though it’s done nothing wrong. I think I know millions of Blacks and Latinos in this city who know exactly how you feel.”



*Also Read:* Sanders and Warren Waste No Time Going After Bloomberg at Nevada Democratic Debate



There’s plenty more, including a funny digression to talk about disgraced NYC politician Anthony Weiner, and as we said, you can watch it above.



Meanwhile, the judge who ruled that stop-and-frisk was conducted unconstitutionally appeared Thursday night on “The Beat With Ari Mebler,” where she declared that Bloomberg’s statements about the policy during the debate were false. Watch below:







BREAKING: The federal judge who ruled against stop and frisk in New York says Bloomberg’s claims at the debate were *false* — he never chose to reduce the stops, he was forced to: pic.twitter.com/sFzCR6RsYg



— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) February 21, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Mike Bloomberg's Debut Hands NBC News the Most-Watched Democratic Debate Ever



'The Masked Singer' Edges Mike Bloomberg and NBC's Dem Debate in Early Demo Ratings



Protesters Interrupt Biden's Closing Remarks at Nevada Democratic Debate Michael Bloomberg faced heavy criticism during Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate over the stop-and-frisk policy that defined policing during his three terms as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg has attempted to distance himself from the policy and downplay his support for it, but courtesy of “The Daily Show” comes an interesting time capsule showing just how he talked about it at the time.Watch the clip above. (Via Travon Free.)Defenders said the policy, in which officers temporarily detain, question, and “frisk” people suspected of engaging in criminal activity, contributed to a reduction in crime. However, the majority of detainees were innocent young black and Latinx men, and almost no crimes were ever discovered. Which is why stop-and-frisk has long been described as racist, and as contributing to a climate of fear and persecution among nonwhite New Yorkers.*Also Read:* John Oliver Shoots His Shot on Medicare for All - at the Expense of Solange Knowles (Video)During the Democratic debate, Bloomberg said that he considered the policy “embarrassing,” and claimed that once he realized “it got out of control” he reduced it by 95%. In fact, that drop only occurred after a judge ruled in 2013 that stop-and-frisk was deployed unconstitutionally and ordered the city to stop until it could articulate a clear, racially unbiased version of it. Bloomberg also angrily denounced the ruling at the time and consistently defended stop-and-frisk for years, until just before he announced his intention to enter the Democratic primary.Which brings us to “The Daily Show, and an August, 2013 episode hosted by John Oliver. (Oliver filled in as host for two months while Jon Stewart directed a movie, AKA the reason Oliver now hosts his own HBO show). In a very funny segment called “Frisky Business,” Oliver broke down the debate over the policy, including the then-recent ruling against Bloomberg’s administration, and Bloomberg’s public statements at the time.Joking “I don’t mean to suggest that it’s only used against the city’s minorities, but it is almost that,” Oliver noted how more than 80% of people stopped by police were Black or Hispanic, but less than 6% of all stops resulted in arrests.*Also Read:* Candidates Armed With Bloomberg Oppo Research (and Plenty of Zings) at 9th Democratic Debate“It’s basically like catch and release fishing, except you get to feel the fish up and shout at it a bit before throwing it back,” Oliver said. “Also, almost all the fish are brown.”Oliver then got to the court ruling. The presiding judge, he noted, didn’t actually order the policy to stop outright, but said it can’t continue unless NYPD submitted to federal monitoring, body cameras, and other measures to allow courts to assess how it works.Oliver also showed footage of one of Bloomberg’s angry responses to the ruling, a press conference in which he complained that the city didn’t get a fair trial.“Hold on, let me get this straight,” Oliver joked. “You think this program is being unfairly stopped and scrutinized even though it’s done nothing wrong. I think I know millions of Blacks and Latinos in this city who know exactly how you feel.”*Also Read:* Sanders and Warren Waste No Time Going After Bloomberg at Nevada Democratic DebateThere’s plenty more, including a funny digression to talk about disgraced NYC politician Anthony Weiner, and as we said, you can watch it above.Meanwhile, the judge who ruled that stop-and-frisk was conducted unconstitutionally appeared Thursday night on “The Beat With Ari Mebler,” where she declared that Bloomberg’s statements about the policy during the debate were false. Watch below:BREAKING: The federal judge who ruled against stop and frisk in New York says Bloomberg’s claims at the debate were *false* — he never chose to reduce the stops, he was forced to: pic.twitter.com/sFzCR6RsYg— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) February 21, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Mike Bloomberg's Debut Hands NBC News the Most-Watched Democratic Debate Ever'The Masked Singer' Edges Mike Bloomberg and NBC's Dem Debate in Early Demo RatingsProtesters Interrupt Biden's Closing Remarks at Nevada Democratic Debate 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Mike Bloomberg Faces Backlash For Previous Support Of Stop-And-Frisk 02:12 Mike Bloomberg is facing backlash over his previous support for stop-and-frisk, a policy that targeted young black and Latino men in New York City. You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Eviscerated, Warren Betrays Her Brand During Democratic Debate WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:11Published 7 hours ago Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Jon Keller about Michael Bloomberg's disastrous debate performance Wednesday night. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:09Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bloomberg touts Congressional Black Caucus endorsements amid stop-and-frisk controversy Three members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s run for the presidency, amid controversy this...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago USATODAY.com •Mediaite Also reported by • Newsy

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from the Democratic debate WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Democratic presidential candidates sparred in a spirited debate in Las Vegas that included for the first time billionaire Mike Bloomberg...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this