HBO Will Now Submit ‘Watchmen’ as Limited Series for Awards, Still Possibility of ‘Future Installments’ Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

HBO has decided it will now submit “Watchmen” as a limited series for awards consideration, the pay TV channel said Friday. However, no decision has been made yet regarding renewal status.



“We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments,” HBO said in statement provided to TheWrap.



The critically acclaimed Damon Lindelof-created series was classified as a drama when it was submitted for consideration for the 2020 Golden Globes, where it was notably shut out, receiving no nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.



*Also Read:* Damon Lindelof 'Is Thinking' About 'Watchmen' Season 2 - 'Hard to Imagine' Doing It Without Him, HBO Boss Says



HBO’s reclassification decision means that the Regina King-led series and any of its actors, writers or directors that are put up for consideration at the 2020 Emmys this fall will compete in the Outstanding Limited Series categories. Of course that’s assuming “Watchmen” doesn’t get snubbed by the Television Academy, too.



More to come…



