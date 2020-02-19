Cara Delevingne Needles Justin Bieber, Says ‘Unblock Me’ After He Ranks His Wife’s Friends

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After Justin Bieber ranked his wife Hailey Bieber’s friends in a segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week, actress Cara Delevingne responded to coming up last on his list by telling the pop star to “unblock” her on social media.



In the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment on Thursday’s show, Corden asked Bieber which three of his wife Hailey Bieber’s friends — Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne — he liked best. Bieber was given the option to either answer honestly… or eat a bull penis. (You read that right.) Although he did answer and placed Delevingne at the bottom of the list, he said he had “nothing against” her.



“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis,” Delevingne said on Instagram on Friday.



*Also Read:* Justin Bieber Arm-Wrestles James Corden During 'Carpool Karaoke' Ride (Video)



Bieber tried to explain his ranking. “I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, you know, she’s a good friend of ours,” he told Corden. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So I have nothing against those people. It’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh screw Cara, screw her,’ you know what I mean?”



And that was the one question of Corden’s Bieber actually felt comfortable answering. He declined to say which country he’s visited on tour has the worst fans, opting instead to drink a shrimp and three chili pepper smoothie, and he ate a spoonful of ant yogurt topped with a scorpion garnish to avoid letting Corden shave off his mustache.



Bieber has yet to publicly respond to Delevingne’s comment.



Watch Bieber’s appearance on Corden above, and see Delevingne’s Instagram response below:





View this post on Instagram



Now vs. Then If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.



A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:39am PST







