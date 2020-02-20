Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWE

Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWE

The Wrap Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWEJoe Tessitore will be calling Saturday’s action for Tyson Fury’s very real fight with Deontay Wilder, a rematch of their Dec. 1, 2018 bout that resulted in a draw.

But the “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man and anchor of ESPN’s Top Rank Boxing events, has also been following Fury’s budding fake-fighting career with the WWE. Yeah, the “Holey Moley” guy is a legit WWE fan, and even dropped an unprovoked Undertaker reference on us while we talked Wilder-Fury II. (The reference didn’t make the cut, but Tessitore was talking about Fury shockingly rising from a Round 12 knockdown and boxing until the final bell, saving his undefeated record and lineal championship. It was a good allusion to the WWE Dead Man.)

Tessitore told TheWrap he has “watched every second” of Fury’s brief time with Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling organization, which culminated in a match versus Braun Strowman at Saudi Arabia’s “Crown Jewel” pay-per-view on Halloween 2019.

*Also Read:* Wilder-Fury II: ESPN's Joe Tessitore Teaches Us a Foolproof Method to Scoring Boxing Rounds

“I bought the [WWE Crown Jewel] pay-per-view and stayed in my home office, and literally made myself a prosciutto sandwich,” Tessitore said. “I had nothing to do that day. I chilled out, opened a bottle of wine and laughed my ass off and loved it.”

We’ll save you the Googling: Yes, Tessitore is very Italian and very much from Upstate New York.

“I thought he sold the bumps incredibly well the whole time,” Tessitore said of Fury’s scripted work inside the squared circle. “I actually said to myself, ‘Oh my God, he’s got it.’ He’s got that ‘It’ quality. And it’s not you’re taking a bump from just an anybody. It’s somebody who owns the room when he enters the room. Braun owns it. I thought Fury was excellent.”

(Writer’s commentary: Fury’s working punches could use some, well, work. But it’s easier said than done to go back and forth from boxing training to throwing pro-wrestling haymakers.)

*Also Read:* Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio on Going From Real Punches to Pro-Wrestling Punches - and Back

Promos are as big a part of professional wrestling as the physical aspect. There, the 6’9” “Gypsy King” is already a seasoned veteran, and probably the best in pugilism.

“He’s so good on the mic,” Tessitore said. “If he gets out of [fight No. 2 with Wilder] clean and wins, WrestleMania’s gonna be sick.”

Here’s hoping.

It should be noted here that Fury is not currently being advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will take place April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. At the time of this writing, Fury does not actually have any contracted dates with WWE, a person with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap — but that could all change after tonight.

Wilder-Fury II airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m PT on both ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go. The pay-per-view event costs $79.99.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Wilder-Fury II: ESPN's Joe Tessitore Teaches Us a Foolproof Method to Scoring Boxing Rounds

WWE's 'Elimination Chamber' PPV: Here Are the Wrestlers Competing in Women's Chamber Match (Exclusive)

NXT Backstage Interviewer Cathy Kelley Says She's Leaving WWE
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder 00:50

 Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch [Video]Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:43Published

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch [Video]Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nevada bans Wilder, Fury faceoff after weigh-in

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, won't be able to faceoff after Friday's weigh-in, a Top...
Reuters

Wilder-Fury II: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore Teaches Us a Foolproof Method to Scoring Boxing Rounds

Wilder-Fury II: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore Teaches Us a Foolproof Method to Scoring Boxing RoundsScoring a boxing match can be pretty confusing for casual fans, but ESPN play-by-play pro Joe Tessitore has an excellent visual method to help those at home keep...
The Wrap Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man #JoeTessitore Critiques #TysonFury’s Work in #WWE https://t.co/dbCjvGlMnj https://t.co/ZRfcNZzGSC 3 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWE… https://t.co/MNK5ogdGTK 50 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore (@JoeTessESPN) Critiques Tyson Fury's Work in @WWE https://t.co/62uIJIT9Js 1 hour ago

kylerainer6789

kyle rainer @Ray__Diggs @iestyns1 Just look at his concert promotion business if pbc were for sale haymon would still own a lar… https://t.co/SF1a6wS0Bb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.