Sanders wins Nevada's Democratic caucuses

Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada.
On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third, and Elizabeth Warren in fourth place.
Fox News projected...
Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..
On the eve of the Nevada Democratic caucuses, US Senator Bernie Sanders denounced Russia for reportedly trying to help his 2020 presidential bid. Officials had... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS News •Mediaite •Newsday
Nevada’s Democratic caucuses take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. In the wake of Iowa’s disastrous... The Verge Also reported by •France 24 •FOXNews.com •NPR
