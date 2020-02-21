Global  

Sanders wins Nevada's Democratic caucuses

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Senator Bernie Sanders celebrated in Texas Saturday after clinching the Nevada presidential caucuses. Nikole Killion reports from Las Vegas.
News video: Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada 00:29

 Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third, and Elizabeth Warren in fourth place. Fox News projected...

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses [Video]SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published


US elections: Bernie Sanders condemns Russian efforts to help his presidential campaign

On the eve of the Nevada Democratic caucuses, US Senator Bernie Sanders denounced Russia for reportedly trying to help his 2020 presidential bid. Officials had...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaiteNewsday

Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaos

Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaosPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images Nevada’s Democratic caucuses take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. In the wake of Iowa’s disastrous...
The Verge Also reported by •France 24FOXNews.comNPR

CelesteHerget

Celeste RT @mgrant76308: The Democrat Party Establishment is now trapped in a box. They cannot stop Bernie Sanders without alienating his supporter… 10 seconds ago

BloodlineFranco

FRANCO RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, cementing his front-runner status. Sanders also won in New Hampshire and fin… 1 minute ago

mazola523

CLOE RT @TheLastWord: Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucuses with wave of young and Latino voters https://t.co/LOB0vM3vlZ https://t.co/DyJeo2H9… 1 minute ago

JinnRikki

Frederick Brown RT @CharlesPPierce: It’s time for the 2016 Democratic primaries to end. Come down out of your cave in the hills and turn in your weapons. B… 3 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Democratic Party Establishment Freakout After Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada https://t.co/VYGGmGhdH3 4 minutes ago

VSprus4trump

Victoria Sprus4Trump Democratic Party Establishment Freakout After Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada https://t.co/8IvbS9m23X 4 minutes ago

KristyM9

🌘𝓛̲𝓾̲𝓷̲𝓪̲ RT @jimdwrench: Democratic Party Establishment Freakout After Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada https://t.co/wUYG0eLkwi 5 minutes ago

Hummimgbirdfly1

Misunderstood Democratic Party Establishment Freakout After Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada https://t.co/xN4Us3OV7O via @BreitbartNews 5 minutes ago

