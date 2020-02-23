Global  

B. Smith, model turned restaurateur and lifestyle guru, has died

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Smith died Saturday night after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease​, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.
B. Smith, model-turned-TV host and lifestyle guru, dies at 70 after Alzheimer's battle

Barbara "B." Smith, one of the country's first high-profile black models who became an author, restaurateur and lifestyle maven, died Saturday at 70.
Remembering B. Smith (1949-2020): Her life in photos

B. Smith, the celebrity lifestyle guru and restaurateur, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease for years, husband Dan Gasby confirms.
USATODAY.com

