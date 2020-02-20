Sanders up against Biden in South Carolina primary

🌊#JoeBiden2020 #BlueWave🌊 RT @BillKristol: Bloomberg could also spend millions in South Carolina against Sanders, to try to help Biden win the state. That would have… 8 minutes ago Daniel Nieto🥁 RT @bright1950start: “it’s at least possible that Steyer had a different, more ruthless reason for trying to build Bernie up. In South Caro… 1 hour ago Jenell Lorman RT @chicagotribune: Joe Biden's back is against his South Carolina firewall, there was no bounce for Amy Klobuchar and other key takeaways… 3 hours ago Karen-Raven50VB “it’s at least possible that Steyer had a different, more ruthless reason for trying to build Bernie up. In South C… https://t.co/10iEWlLwEr 3 hours ago Chicago Tribune Joe Biden's back is against his South Carolina firewall, there was no bounce for Amy Klobuchar and other key takeaw… https://t.co/JwwcGxD2xN 4 hours ago Samone White RT @rubycramer: If Biden is going to consolidate the vote against Bernie Sanders in South Carolina and in Super Tuesday, he needs others, i… 4 hours ago Ruby Cramer If Biden is going to consolidate the vote against Bernie Sanders in South Carolina and in Super Tuesday, he needs o… https://t.co/7hInB8Cu2g 5 hours ago Steven Jones candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., advocate for a system similar to Ca… https://t.co/SWt7RAQmI5 6 hours ago