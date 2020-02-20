Global  

Sanders up against Biden in South Carolina primary

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
After Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada, a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows the Vermont senator gaining ground on Joe Biden in South Carolina. The former vice president holds the top spot with 38%, but Sanders isn't far behind. Nicole Killion reports.
News video: Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada 01:19

 Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred Katayama reports.

Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful [Video]Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state..

Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada [Video]Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South..

Sanders wins big in Nevada, now competes with Biden for South Carolina

Bernie Sanders is coming off with a big win in Nevada. Now, the Vermont senator is closing the gap with former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina. CBS...
CBS News

Is South Carolina still Joe Biden's firewall?

Less than two weeks away from South Carolina's primary, Biden is aggressively trying to defend his waning lead here.
CBS News


Tweets about this

prairielive

🌊#JoeBiden2020 #BlueWave🌊 RT @BillKristol: Bloomberg could also spend millions in South Carolina against Sanders, to try to help Biden win the state. That would have… 8 minutes ago

dan_nieto44

Daniel Nieto🥁 RT @bright1950start: “it’s at least possible that Steyer had a different, more ruthless reason for trying to build Bernie up. In South Caro… 1 hour ago

penn942000

Jenell Lorman RT @chicagotribune: Joe Biden's back is against his South Carolina firewall, there was no bounce for Amy Klobuchar and other key takeaways… 3 hours ago

bright1950start

Karen-Raven50VB “it’s at least possible that Steyer had a different, more ruthless reason for trying to build Bernie up. In South C… https://t.co/10iEWlLwEr 3 hours ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Joe Biden's back is against his South Carolina firewall, there was no bounce for Amy Klobuchar and other key takeaw… https://t.co/JwwcGxD2xN 4 hours ago

samone_white

Samone White RT @rubycramer: If Biden is going to consolidate the vote against Bernie Sanders in South Carolina and in Super Tuesday, he needs others, i… 4 hours ago

rubycramer

Ruby Cramer If Biden is going to consolidate the vote against Bernie Sanders in South Carolina and in Super Tuesday, he needs o… https://t.co/7hInB8Cu2g 5 hours ago

stdojo

Steven Jones candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., advocate for a system similar to Ca… https://t.co/SWt7RAQmI5 6 hours ago

