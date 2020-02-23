‘Hunters’ Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

“Hunters” creator David Weil defended the fictionalized account of violent acts against Jews in concentration camps during World War II, saying he didn’t want to depict “real acts of trauma.”



The Amazon Prime series was intensely criticized by the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, posting a statement on their official Twitter account on Sunday, “Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”



“Hunters” follows a band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York, who discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials living among them and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The scene that triggered the reaction from the Memorial is in the show’s opening credits and depicts a life-sized chess board with concentration camp prisoners used as game pieces. When a “chess piece” is captured by the opposing player, the prisoner is killed.



*Also Read:* 'Hunters': Were Those Nazi Concentration Camp Flashbacks Based on True Stories?



Weil responded to the backlash in a lengthy statement, asking, “Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series?” And answering: “To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims.”



He continued: “And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel “games” – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.”



Read Weil’s full statement below:







Years ago I visited Auschwitz and I saw the gates my grandmother was forced to enter decades earlier and the barracks she was forced to live in as a prisoner. I saw vestiges of the nightmarish world she had survived. It was an experience that forever altered the course of my life. It was the moment consecrated in time and memory that I sought to make good on doing my part – however big or however small – to ensure the promise of “Never Again.” I believed then – as I do now – that I had a responsibility as the grandson of Holocaust survivors to keep their stories alive.











While Hunters is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be. In creating this series it was most important for me to consider what I believe to be the ultimate question and challenge of telling a story about the Holocaust: how do I do so without borrowing from a real person’s specific life or experience?











It was for this reason that I made the decision that all of the concentration camp prisoners (and survivors) in the series would be given tattoos above the number 202,499. 202,499 is the highest recorded number given to a prisoner at Auschwitz. I didn’t want one of our characters to have the number of a real victim or a real survivor, as I did not want to misrepresent a real person or borrow from a specific moment in an actual person’s life. That was the responsibility that weighed on me every night and every morning for years, while writing, producing, editing this show. It is the thing I go to sleep thinking about and the thing I wake up working to honor.











In speaking to the “chess match” scene specifically… this is a fictionalized event. Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series? To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims. And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel “games” – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.











If the larger philosophical question is can we ever tell stories about the Holocaust that are not documentary, I believe we can and should. HUNTERS, like a myriad of acclaimed films on the subject, does not always adhere to literal truth in its pursuit of capturing the representational truth of the Holocaust. My decision to fictionalize was made in awareness of this debate, and this show takes the point of view that symbolic representations provide individuals access to an emotional and symbolic reality that allows us to better understand the experiences of the Shoah and provide it with meaning that can address our urgent present.











I am forever grateful to the Auschwitz Memorial for all of the important and vital work that they do, for keeping the memory of victims and survivors like my grandmother, Sara Weil, alive. I believe we are very much on the same side and working toward the same goals. And I hope we can continue a dialogue on how to achieve those goals.







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Hunters': Were Those Nazi Concentration Camp Flashbacks Based on True Stories?



'Hunters': Did the Government Really Bring a Bunch of Nazis to America in 'Operation Paperclip'?



'Hunters' Creator Says We're Currently Facing 'an Epidemic of Anti-Semitism' Not 'Seen in Decades' “Hunters” creator David Weil defended the fictionalized account of violent acts against Jews in concentration camps during World War II, saying he didn’t want to depict “real acts of trauma.”The Amazon Prime series was intensely criticized by the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, posting a statement on their official Twitter account on Sunday, “Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”“Hunters” follows a band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York, who discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials living among them and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The scene that triggered the reaction from the Memorial is in the show’s opening credits and depicts a life-sized chess board with concentration camp prisoners used as game pieces. When a “chess piece” is captured by the opposing player, the prisoner is killed.*Also Read:* 'Hunters': Were Those Nazi Concentration Camp Flashbacks Based on True Stories?Weil responded to the backlash in a lengthy statement, asking, “Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series?” And answering: “To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims.”He continued: “And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel “games” – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.”Read Weil’s full statement below:Years ago I visited Auschwitz and I saw the gates my grandmother was forced to enter decades earlier and the barracks she was forced to live in as a prisoner. I saw vestiges of the nightmarish world she had survived. It was an experience that forever altered the course of my life. It was the moment consecrated in time and memory that I sought to make good on doing my part – however big or however small – to ensure the promise of “Never Again.” I believed then – as I do now – that I had a responsibility as the grandson of Holocaust survivors to keep their stories alive.While Hunters is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be. In creating this series it was most important for me to consider what I believe to be the ultimate question and challenge of telling a story about the Holocaust: how do I do so without borrowing from a real person’s specific life or experience?It was for this reason that I made the decision that all of the concentration camp prisoners (and survivors) in the series would be given tattoos above the number 202,499. 202,499 is the highest recorded number given to a prisoner at Auschwitz. I didn’t want one of our characters to have the number of a real victim or a real survivor, as I did not want to misrepresent a real person or borrow from a specific moment in an actual person’s life. That was the responsibility that weighed on me every night and every morning for years, while writing, producing, editing this show. It is the thing I go to sleep thinking about and the thing I wake up working to honor.In speaking to the “chess match” scene specifically… this is a fictionalized event. Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series? To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims. And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel “games” – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.If the larger philosophical question is can we ever tell stories about the Holocaust that are not documentary, I believe we can and should. HUNTERS, like a myriad of acclaimed films on the subject, does not always adhere to literal truth in its pursuit of capturing the representational truth of the Holocaust. My decision to fictionalize was made in awareness of this debate, and this show takes the point of view that symbolic representations provide individuals access to an emotional and symbolic reality that allows us to better understand the experiences of the Shoah and provide it with meaning that can address our urgent present.I am forever grateful to the Auschwitz Memorial for all of the important and vital work that they do, for keeping the memory of victims and survivors like my grandmother, Sara Weil, alive. I believe we are very much on the same side and working toward the same goals. And I hope we can continue a dialogue on how to achieve those goals.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Hunters': Were Those Nazi Concentration Camp Flashbacks Based on True Stories?'Hunters': Did the Government Really Bring a Bunch of Nazis to America in 'Operation Paperclip'?'Hunters' Creator Says We're Currently Facing 'an Epidemic of Anti-Semitism' Not 'Seen in Decades' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Amazon criticized for 'Hunters', anti-Semitic books 02:48 The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi propaganda. You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Amazon criticized for 'Hunters', anti-Semitic books The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi propaganda. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:49Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Amazon in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi...

Reuters 23 hours ago





Tweets about this larryjohnpage RT @TheWrap: '#Hunters' Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial cc:… https://t.co/tiblZR5YBZ 9 hours ago TP We won’t always see eye to eye but I believe we’re on the same team. #huntersonprime #davidweil https://t.co/ViuPSYqieF 9 hours ago Entertainment News 'Hunters' Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial https://t.co/tc7RFDMZZO #Entertainment 10 hours ago ω๏๏∂y ‘#Hunters’ Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the #Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial… https://t.co/GyYGS2uoXz 11 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: ‘Hunters’ Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial… https://t.co/85ferZhohd 11 hours ago Lydia Wheatley RT @TheWrap: '#Hunters' Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial cc: @AuschwitzMuseum https:… 11 hours ago TheWrap '#Hunters' Creator Defends Fictionalized Accounts of the Holocaust Condemned by Auschwitz Memorial cc:… https://t.co/ytDEsxlB5O 11 hours ago