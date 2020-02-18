What you need to know about the South Carolina Democratic primary
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Candidates will have their first test with a Democratic electorate that is expected to be mostly minority — 60% of the turnout here on Saturday is expected to comprise black voters.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hoping an endorsement from influential congressman Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary will help kickstart his flagging campaign. Mr Biden is currently behind rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in the race to become the Democratic nominee for...