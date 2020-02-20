Global  

A Rare Legal Battle: Can a State Force a City to House Coronavirus Patients?

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A federal judge ruled that Costa Mesa, Calif., does not have to house coronavirus patients, at least for now. Local officials had argued that the chosen facility posed safety risks.
News video: Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility 02:18

 U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted an emergency temporary restraining order Friday, when city officials filed court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted assurances that an adequate study had been done determine if the site is safe to house the patients.

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge orders talks over plans to move virus patients to a California city

A U.S. judge barred the government from relocating coronavirus patients to southern California for another week on Monday and ordered it to discuss the move with...
Reuters

Update: Southern California city SUES federal government to stop dangerous relocation of coronavirus patients

(Natural News) The City of Costa Mesa, California, located about an hour south of Los Angeles, is suing to stop the federal government from relocating as many as...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

