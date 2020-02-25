Democrats clash in final debate before Super Tuesday
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidates repeatedly attacked front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders during the tense CBS News debate in Charleston, South Carolina. A poll taken after the debate saw nearly half of the viewers express nervousness about the candidates, while almost the same amount said they were optimistic. Ed O’Keefe breaks down what issues took center stage on Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic presidential contenders staged their final debate before contests in South Carolina and Super Tuesday deliver more than...